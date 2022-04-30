Bloomington-Normal college students not spared by housing shortage

NORMAL — With summer break in sight, droves of college students are heading out of Bloomington-Normal this weekend, but this year many have found they can't leave town without a plan for where they’ll unpack next semester.

“I got on pretty early,” said Charles Olaleye, a senior at Illinois State University who is returning for graduate school in the fall.

He signed his lease nine months before the semester starts this time around because he said he had a sense all the “good places” in Bloomington-Normal would be booked early.

College students across the U.S. are looking for housing for the 2022-23 school year and if 2021 was any indication, it might not be easy. Students at colleges from California to Florida were denied on-campus housing last fall and found themselves sitting out the year at home or living in motel rooms or vehicles as surging rents and decades of failing to build sufficient student housing came to a head.

For some colleges, the housing crunch was related to increased demand by students who had been stuck at home during the pandemic, leaving universities with reduced capacity and increased populations.

While ISU and Illinois Wesleyan University haven’t reported a need to turn students away, students are still feeling a squeeze.

Apartment hunting

Locally, students at ISU gave mixed responses to how their housing hunts have gone.

Olaleye said this year was his first time getting ahead of the game, and he warned his other friends not to wait on finding housing, too. Some didn’t listen.

What’s left is “not going to be the location they want, it's not going to be the price they want, it's not going to look the way they want it,” he said. “They’ll have to give on one of those.”

Freshman Amy Bleakley is living on campus next year, but she’s heard from her sister and friends that they didn’t have too much trouble.

“It worked for them really good,” she said, noting her sister signed at The Lodge on Willow, some of the luxury apartments near ISU.

Bleakley said she thinks there is a lot of available housing, but it depends on where students want to live and how close that is to campus.

“I feel like everything's really accessible,” she said.

Manika Dismuke, a graduating senior, said she was glad she renewed her apartment lease from her junior year, now having watched her friends struggle to find a place to live off campus.

“Or if they did, it wasn’t looking the best or in good shape, or it was too expensive,” she said, adding she does believe there’s a housing shortage for college students.

While she did get a discount on her renewal lease this year, the management company stopped including utilities in the rent. Dismuke said those bills spiked one month without explanation, but property management told her there was nothing they could do.

Considering that ISU students are required to move off campus after their sophomore year, Dismuke said it’s hard for her friends who come from low-income areas to find jobs and manage school at the same time.

Nationally, 43% of students at four-year universities experienced housing insecurity in 2020, up from 35% in 2019, according to an annual survey conducted by The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University. Students reported being unable to pay utilities, rent or mortgage, living in overcrowded units, or moving in with others due to financial difficulties.

And for the first time since it began tracking basic needs in 2015, the survey found an equal percentage — 14% — of students at both four-year and two-year colleges who had experienced homelessness in the last year, said Mark Huelsman, the center's director of policy and advocacy.

"This is a function of rents rising, the inability of communities and institutions to build enough housing for students and other costs of college going up that create a perfect storm for students," he said.

Rents are on the rise across the country, too, having increased 17% since March 2020, said Chris Salviati, senior economist with Apartment List. The increase has been higher in some popular college towns.

Bloomington-Normal faces an ongoing housing shortage driving up prices and leaking into the rental market as well. Many local officials point to growing economic development, especially the expanding Rivian Automotive manufacturing plant in west Normal, as a source for the housing issues.

On campus at ISU, IWU

On-campus housing at ISU is a couple thousand students shy of its “slightly reduced” capacity under COVID mitigations, spokesman Eric Jome said.

About 6,000 students lived on campus in pre-pandemic years. The university’s “new capacity” is 5,800, Jome said, and there were about 5,500 students living on campus as of the start of the current academic year.

“We’re not at the point where we’re having to hold lotteries and things like that, but certainly we don’t have a ton of empty space,” Jome said.

Unless they obtain a waiver, freshmen and sophomore students are required to live on campus at ISU, where costs range from $2,750 to $6,000 per semester depending on the room size and residence site.

Jome said ISU is not in a housing crisis, especially compared to schools in urban areas.

The university has had to supplement housing throughout campus after it demolished the Atkin-Colby and Hamilton-Whitten residence halls in 2016, which housed about 1,500 students.

Plans for a new dormitory and dining hall at the same site of the Atkin-Colby and Hamilton-Whitten dorms — the southwest corner of campus, between Main Street and University Street — were put on hold in 2020 when the pandemic began.

University officials are more focused on a long-term solution than short-term options to expand on-campus housing. Officials “still are actively exploring” a new dorm and dining center, Jome said, but a deal is not nearly finalized and a date to do so has remained a moving target.

Lounge areas in some dorms have been converted to living spaces in recent years to accommodate surges in on-campus residents, but Jome said those rearrangements have “come and gone in waves over the years as we get larger classes.”

IWU also has residential requirements for students, but at the Bloomington liberal arts school, they are expected to live on campus or in university-affiliated housing for at least three years or six semesters.

“We have enough housing for all the students who are here with us,” said Kyle Griffin, director of residential life at IWU. “I think we’re pretty fortunate that we made some good decisions around types of housing that would be desirable. For our juniors and seniors, they can move into some of our apartment-style housing, and there are other students who choose to live in a fraternity or sorority house.”

IWU is currently home to three apartment-style buildings, 10 residence halls, four fraternity houses, four sorority houses and two university-affiliated music fraternity houses.

Costs for on-campus housing at IWU range from $3,887 to $5,203 per semester from a standard double room to an apartment with added perks.

At the start of fall 2021, 1,311 students lived in Wesleyan-owned or approved housing, Griffin said, noting students with home addresses within 60 miles of campus are permitted to commute.

“I think that the way that we’ve modeled our housing, in terms of having those three years and then the option to live off campus after that, I think it’s worked really well for us,” he said.

IWU last opened a new residential space in fall 2013 with the apartment-style buildings known as The Gates at Wesleyan.

Next up will be The Petrick Idea Center, a living and learning space focused on innovation and entrepreneurship, Griffin said. The new building is currently in the design phase and scheduled to open in 2025.

Griffin said he has not heard much from students regarding housing difficulties, but off-campus housing is “just not exactly our area of expertise.”

When students come to the office of residential life with off-campus housing questions or issues, the staff works to connect them with useful resources, he said.

“I think that we’re positioned really well to meet students’ needs and I think we’re competitive in terms of our rates,” Griffin said. “I know that things are increasing in town at a quite rapid pace because of a push from different employers and things like that, but I think that our students are getting the kind of housing that they need at a reasonable rate. I think we are doing a pretty good job on that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

