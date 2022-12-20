Bloomington-Normal businesses brace for winter storm

BLOOMINGTON — With bitter temperatures and snowy conditions predicted for later this week, local businesses are already seeing an influx of customers.

"This is gonna be the first big weather storm system that we've had this winter season," said Brian Aiello, general manager of the Ace Hardware in Normal. "More people are wanting to stock up now and be prepared, especially after all that snow we had this past February."

Customers have shifted from gift buying to preparing for the storm by purchasing shovels, salt, ice scrappers, extra pieces of winter clothing and snowblowers, which are now in low supply, Aiello said.

Aiello said he already ordered extra salt ahead of time and was fortunate enough to order some more supplies, including heaters and snowblowers that will be in store by Wednesday.

Dave Fuss, assistant manager at R.P. Lumber in Bloomington, had not yet seen an influx of customers as of Tuesday afternoon, but he said people tend to make a last-minute rush before a storm is expected to hit.

The business is well-stocked with shovels and salt, he said.

"People should maybe plan ahead and be prepared," Fuss said. "Don't wait till the last minute and try to head out when you should stay in."

As the snow turns to sleet and temperatures dip below freezing, more people are now getting their vehicles checked and serviced to prepare for the elements ahead of time, said Edis Muharemoski, manager at Twin City Garage in Normal.

"Most people want to check their vehicle before winter and when the storm comes," Muharemoski said. "Even after the storm, we see a lot of wrecks from wheels hitting curbs and other mechanical problems that occur."

Muharemoski said he is seeing twice the number of customers. By the time the holiday is over, he expects he may even see some people from out of state who may contact the garage before traveling back home.

Brian Palmer, owner of Palmer Tire & Auto Service Center in Bloomington, advised drivers to check their tires and make sure they have sufficient tread.

"You don't want them to be thinned out and have your car sliding," he said, adding, "If the roads are icy, stay home. It's not worth it."

Palmer said he has been booked up from the start of this week. A lot of customers are calling in to get their vehicle looked over for any problems, but its difficult to identify an issue when the customer does not have an indication of what might be wrong.

He said people can take precautions, such as having extra gallon of coolant in their vehicle, making sure they have jumper cables or a charger in case their battery dies, and practicing some vehicle maintenance like clearing snow from the front fender to allow wind flow to reach the radiator, Palmer said.

Misti Meiners, general manager at Summers Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Bloomington, said they have almost double the amount of people calling in to request last-minute checks on their furnaces to see if they will make it through the weekend.

Meiners said people also should be mindful of their furnace vents, which are usually PVC pips that come outside of the ground near the home, and make sure no snow is blocking the exhaust that flows out.

"We're 24/7 so it doesn't matter what holiday or what time it is, we always have somebody on call," Miners said. "Some customers have been waiting last minute for repairs or calling in to see if we can rush out there to get it done so it's just a giant rush before the weekend."

Micah Goodworth, marketing and customer care at Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditions in Bloomington, said this time of year can bring a lot of furnaces breaking down and problems with thermostats.

Plumbing repairs, specifically surrounding water heaters and outside wall faucets, have become prevalent as colder temperatures freeze pipes that are not properly winterized and eventually burst from the pressure, Goodworth said.

"We recommend people have those maintenance visits this time of year for filters which can cause furnaces to go down if they're dirty and causing a clog," Goodworth said. "Also, if people don't change their thermostat battery, that can cause a whole system failure, which is not great."

