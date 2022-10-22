Bloomington, Normal ambulance fees meant to offset costs, leaders say

BLOOMINGTON — Over the past few years, numerous Illinois cities have been forced to increase their ambulance service fees in order to maintain stable budgets.

Although the Bloomington and Normal fire departments have not seen significant increases to their emergency medical service fees in recent years, any revenue is meant to offset the total cost of services as opposed to building a reserve, leaders say.

Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said that in 2006, advance life support services were run by the county's hospitals. However, the financial burden was too great and the decision was made to close the service.

In response, the fire department introduced a paramedic ambulance service and several volunteer agencies followed suit, Humer added.

As part of the Normal ordinance to provide ambulance services, the department can raise its ambulance billing fees by 3% annually without a city council vote. Humer said he felt the council members who created that structure anticipated incremental increases in wages based on renewed firefighter contracts.

"The town doesn't make money on an ambulance service or anything like that, but obviously it's a very needed thing here in town," Humer said. "About 80% of our calls are EMS-related, so we'll probably run around 7,000 calls this year, and so it keeps us busy for sure."

Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said his department had been operating ambulances out of its fire stations since 1949. But in 2007, the department increased the level of certification from basic ambulance to paramedic ambulance, which required the hiring of 18 additional personnel.

When the Bloomington department first took on a paramedic level of ambulance service, it was running 6,800 calls of service annually. This year, Friend said, the department is expected to reach 13,000 calls.

"When you stop being the basic or the lower level care of service and then you begin the highest level care of service, that takes on a whole different type of responsibility," Friend said.

He added that BFD has a mutual aid agreement with every fire and ambulance district in McLean County. Most of the communities in McLean County have a basic life support ambulance, but may require aid from Bloomington for patients needing an advanced level of paramedic care, he added.

Normal, LeRoy and El Paso also provide mutual aid assistance at the paramedic level.

Humer said his fire department has contracts with Hudson and Towanda, where those municipalities pay Normal to cover ambulance services.

Recently, BFD has taken steps to keep the burden of ambulance services off of patients.

In 2019, Bloomington entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the state of Illinois to participate in the Ground Emergency Medical Transport program, which provides a federal funding opportunity to supplement emergency medical transportation expenses for Medicaid patients.

Previously, the city used a schedule of fees for all ambulance transports for Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance patients. These fees ranged from $652 to $858 and were what the city charged for Medicare, private insurance and patients with no insurance.

But on June 13, the Bloomington City Council approved an ordinance amendment that would bring ambulance fees for all EMS calls up to the actual cost, which was determined by a 2021 report to be about $1,891 per call.

This balance, which will be adjusted annually, was charged to Medicare and private insurance providers starting June 23. The amount already was charged to Medicaid through the GEMT program.

The ordinance also requested that the city change from balance billing, which forces the patient to cover any remaining balance on a medical bill once the deductible is paid and insurance obligations are met.

By removing this provision, once the city receives the final payment from the patient's insurance and it has not completely paid off the patient's medical expenses, the city would write off the remaining balance instead of billing the patient.

"We really kind of laid the burden on the health insurance companies to cover the cost of the ambulance bill itself and not the person actually receiving the services," Friend said. "That's been a significant change and it's also been a significant change in our fees that we are recouping from that ordinance change."

The Normal Fire Department still performs balance billing, which for Medicare is an 80-to-20 split of expenses between the insurer and the patient. If the patient already met their deductible, the insurance provider would cover 100% of the bill.

Although BFD hasn't seen a significant increase in emergency medical service costs, Friend said the department is not immune to rising gasoline costs as well as technical and diagnostic expenses.

When it comes to replacing ambulances, Friend said the department doesn't just look at mileage but also factors in the number of hours it was used, which can amount to millions of equated miles. On average, BFD gets seven to eight years out of each ambulance.

Friend added that the city strives to be good stewards of taxpayers' money.

"The cost that is charged for the ambulance is not meant, nor has it ever been meant, to cover the cost of the ambulance," Friend said. "And it should be looked at from the taxpayer standpoint as another fee that the city takes in an effort to offset those costs."