BLOOMINGTON — The 16th annual Illinois Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor planned for Saturday, May 6, has added Bloomington-Normal to the event as well as expanded to Sunday, May 7.

The event has now expanded to 100 miles and 14 communities, highlighting 100 miles of Route 66.

Each community will have its own events that weekend ranging from festivals, antique and craft sales, car and motorcycle shows, live entertainment and more. Food, snacks and treats will be available, and there will be many historic sites, free museums and mom-and-pop shops to visit.

Other participating communities include Joliet, Elwood, Wilmington, Braidwood, Godley, Braceville, Gardner, Dwight, Odell, Pontiac, Chenoa, Lexington, Normal and Bloomington.

The event was created by Illinois Route 66 preservationist John Weiss.

This year's commemorative giveaway is a customized currency bill for each community that includes a photo of an iconic attraction and historical information.

Guests who plan to attend can download the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway mobile app and enter a code from each location in the "passports" section of the app for a chance to win a prize package worth over $100.

Partnering organizations for the event include the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Visit ilroute66redcarpetcorridor.com for more information.

