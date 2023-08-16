NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal's second annual 9.11 Mile Memorial Ruck/Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 10.

Stepping off at 6 a.m., participants will start at the Normal Police Department, head toward the Bloomington Police Department, and pass Bloomington Fire Station 1 and Normal Fire Department Headquarters. The route is a loop, ending back at NPD.

The run is free for all participants, in partnership with the local police and fire departments. Organizers with the men's fitness organization F3 Central IL advise participants to plan for hydration and food, as well as ensuring they are self-supported and confident in their ability to complete the 9.11 miles.

The goal of the event is to bring together the community in recognition of 9/11 and the service of those in Bloomington-Normal.

Participants are required to register in advance. Contact F3Centralil@gmail.com for more information.