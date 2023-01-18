Bloomington nonprofit to make valentines for elderly, memory care patients

BLOOMINGTON — An art-focused Bloomington nonprofit is making Valentine's Day cards for the elderly and those in memory care units.

Threshold to Hope, Inc. said in a statement that the cards would be created throughout January through Feb. 9. The public is invited to join in the project during art sessions or on First Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The nonprofit, which aims to offer hope and healing through art, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington. Free parking and entrance are behind the building facing Locust Street.

This will mark Threshold to Hope's third year making valentines. In previous years, cards have been distributed to The Villas of Holly Brook, Luther Oaks, Heritage Manor and Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.

The goal is to bring a bit of joy to the elderly or memory care patients, the organization said. It is way for local artists can give back to the community.

Contact Executive Director Nora Zaring at 309-340-4326 or at info@thresholdtohope.org, or visit thresholdtohope.org for more information.