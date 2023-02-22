MILWAUKEE — A Bloomington native is in the running to be the next face of Inked magazine.

Mikki O'Neal is one of many contestants vying for the "cover girl" position for the magazine, which features tattoo artists, their subjects and their art.

The contest, which contains several rounds through April, offers a $25,000 award. Voting is underway now at cover.inkedmag.com.

O'Neal, 25, has many tattoos, with her largest being a snow leopard with floral accents on her thigh.

Her favorite tattoo, though, is behind her ear.

"I have both behind my ears tattooed," O'Neal said. "My favorite tattoo is my 'purpose' behind (my left) ear. And then (I have tattoos) everywhere, I mean, little like ones everywhere."

O'Neal graduated from Bloomington High School in 2016. From there, she went to a junior college before attending Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

O'Neal said she played basketball throughout her student career, but was left wondering where to go next.

"I spent 16 years of my life dedicated to sports," O'Neal said, "and then I was just in the real world and I had no idea who I was, what I wanted to do, what my purpose was."

To that intent, she opened Purpose After Sports, a business to help other collegiate athletes adjust after their sports careers.

O'Neal said she offers personal training and a space for former athletes to create connections. She said she's even worked with athletes from Bloomington.

O'Neal heard about the Inked magazine contest through a friend.

"It would be an amazing opportunity," O'Neal said. She said she would use the earnings to help grow her business.

Those interested in supporting O'Neal can go to cover.inkedmag.com and register to start voting.

Photos: Bloomington tattoo artists work to create unique artistry 102421-blm-loc-3tattoos 102421-blm-loc-2tattoos 102421-blm-loc-4tattoos 102421-blm-loc-8tattoos 102421-blm-loc-9tattoos 102421-blm-loc-11tattoos