BLOOMINGTON — Cancer sucks.

Every part of a patient's life is altered from the moment they get a positive diagnosis of cancer. And, for a long period of time, they walked that journey alone.

That's what makes events like the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk so important for so many people affected by breast cancer.

Gayle Young started volunteering with the national nonprofit 20 years ago. "I lost a dear friend from my church," she said, "and I started working with Komen."

Now, she's executive director for the foundation's Central Illinois (Memorial) community.

Young oversaw this year's walk, one of their signature fundraisers for the area.

She said the turnout this year was smaller than it has been in its 13 years, with around 300 walkers, "but, for the smaller group, the energy was very good."

They raised nearly $50,000, which will go toward research and support services for breast cancer patients, including navigation services.

Young said the walk was a chance to "celebrate the survivors" of breast cancer. They had a Path to Hope and Survivor's Village, which were tents with refreshments and resources for attendees.

"Those that are here are here because they are committed to someone — whether they're a survivor, whether they're a caregiver, whether they're part of their church family, whatever it is — they're here to rally around them. It has really good energy," Young said.

One of those caregivers was Dr. Lynne Jalovec, a recently retired 34-year breast surgeon from Peoria.

"We've been having Race for the Cures and things like this for a long time," she said. Because it's always a constant, uphill battle against cancer, Jalovec said the public can sometimes lose focus of that fight's importance.

"We have not cured breast cancer," she emphasized. "We have made advances (in treatment)."

Jalovec said, decades ago, "breast cancer was treated by general surgeons," which often led to full mastectomies, where the whole breast is removed to prevent cancer from spreading through the rest of the body.

"That's all we could do at the time. It was mastectomies, that's it," she said.

Through research, medical personnel and cancer specialists have gained an abundance of knowledge and tools to detect cancer earlier.

For breast cancer, that means mammograms.

"By doing the mammograms to detect cancers that are small, you don't take a breast off for that. ... For most women, small cancers mean lumpectomies. They keep their breasts the rest of their lives, which is a good thing," Jalovec said.

Beyond surgeons, she said, cancer requires a multi-disciplinary approach involving radiologists, pathologists, medical oncologists and surgeons among many, many others.

"The idea that cancer is not something that is treated by one doctor — it really needs to be a team approach — that all pretty much started with breast cancer," Jalovec said.

One member of that care team is what's called a "breast navigator," according to Cheryl Sytar, a breast cancer survivor.

The navigator is a specialist, usually a nurse, who helps cancer patients connect with all the resources they may need, be that medical resources or, significantly for many, financial resources.

"So many that walk the breast cancer journey, the financial toxicity of cancer really becomes an issue," Young said.

She said the Susan G. Komen Foundation, beyond funding research and advocating in the government, provides "direct financial assistance for patients."

That is just another reason the More Than Pink Walk is fundamental to combatting cancer, Young said.

"That's what today is about, and it's about raising the funds to allow us to do the work that we do," like investing in research, providing financial assistance, and advocacy work at federal and state level, she said.

Jalovec said that advocacy led to major federal changes in regards to insurance so that patients had easier access to earlier detection.

"When the Affordable Care Act came out, the requirements for that particular act ... came up with the idea that, look, for cancer center common (sense), we need to have screening that is affordable, that can be taken care of so that there's not co-pays and deductibles. Prior to that you had co-pays and deductibles, so people didn't get their screenings done," Jalovec said.

The language of the act is written so that any insurance a patient has must afford them one mammogram a year starting when the patient turns 40, Jalovec said.

She said the state of Illinois also has a program, called the Illinois Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Program, for the uninsured and under-insured so they can access necessary services like mammograms.

"That's been in effect for a number of years. Whenever we have a patient who can't afford certain things, we can always go through them," Jalovec said.

Beyond that, even, the retired surgeon said people can still call their local hospitals.

"If they call the hospital to ask to speak to someone about mammograms because they can't afford it, they will direct them" to the necessary services, she said.

Sytar raised nearly $4,000 this year. And she was adamant about early breast cancer detection.

"Everybody should have (a mammogram) every year," she said. "There's no excuse. That's the bottom line."

BREAST CANCER RESOURCES If you need assistance: Illinois Department of Public Health Women's Health Line: 888-522-1282

Carle Cancer Center: 309-451-8500

OSF Cancer Center: 309-684-9100

Susan G. Komen: 877-465-6636 or helpline@komen.org

American Cancer Society: 800-227-2345 or cancer.org

Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023