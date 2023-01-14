Bloomington MLK luncheon honors leaders working for human rights

BLOOMINGTON — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and those continuing his work to advance human rights, were honored at a Saturday awards luncheon orchestrated by the Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions.

The 47th annual MLK Awards Luncheon launched off that afternoon at the Best Western Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Bloomington, returning to an in-person format for the first year since 2020. Around 200 people attended.

WXRJ host Ursula Crooks served as mistress of ceremonies and Champaign’s Bianca Bailey performed a saxophone rendition of the national anthem and “Life Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn deemed the "Black National Anthem" by the NAACP. Lawrence Brown, assistant professor at Elmhurst University, gave the keynote speech.

Crooks said the event was an opportunity for awardees to see people living through service and learn about history, including MLK’s path. She explained MLK stood for “giving back to the community, bringing a society where everyone had a place in it, and then certainly recognizing those who are serving to bring that society to order.”

Janessa Williams, human relations chairperson for the Town of Normal, told The Pantagraph the event was a great way to celebrate community members who are still working for human rights.

She was joined by her counterpart on the City of Bloomington’s Human Relations Commission, Rhonda Smith, who said she and Williams both know how the awardees are following MLK’s footsteps and mission. Smith also said they’re not doing it for the awards — they do it because “that’s where their heart is.”

So it’s important to let them know they’re seen, said Smith.

“What they see, they will do,” added Williams.

Smith also said recognizing them at a young age encourages them to keep working.

Several leaders with the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP attended, including President Linda Foster. She said she was elated and happy for the opportunity to celebrate and recognize MLK, and “encourage us to keep doing the right thing — to keep serving.”

Youths honored

Rev. Elexis Wilson of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 803 W. Olive St., Bloomington, told The Pantagraph the luncheon was transformational for youth awardees like Karcin Roth, who is also her fellow congregation member.

“This is confirmation that they will be transformational,” she said.

In presenting the honors, Smith said Roth, a lifelong Bloomington resident, has shown exceptional academic achievements while accomplishing significant feats associated with community outreach activities. That included contacting the City of Bloomington to advocate for flood assistance and removal of damaged property.

Roth is also a founding member of the B-N NAACP Youth Council, where she helps distribute meals to seniors.

Wilson said Roth is determined, willing, compassionate and “beautiful.” She added Roth was instrumental in their church’s Young People’s Department, by making blessing bags and serving the unhoused.

Roth never hesitates, added Wilson. Roth told The Pantagraph she felt honored, and the award was an incredible blessing.

Amaya Hursey was chosen as the youth recipient of the “I Have A Dream” Award, said Williams. She said Hursey helped start a Not In Our Schools chapter at Normal Community West High School.

When accepting the award, Hursey quoted MLK: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love.”

Luckily, she said she has a family that’s been serving the community since before she was even born. Hursey credited her parents, Andre and Jade Hursey, for teaching her that it takes a lot to serve others.

Amaya continued: “There's not a better feeling than to know you have impacted and each and every single person you’ve served.”

Adults honored

Meta Mickens-Baker was highlighted as Bloomington’s adult awardee at the luncheon. Smith said Mickens-Baker was the first African-American to serve on the Unit 5 School District Board. In that role, she was elected five times for 17 years of service.

Smith said Mickens-Baker put her time and talent into solutions that enabled students to learn. That includes encouraging a bilingual family liaison, and programs for college credits and high school internships. Mickens-Baker also focused on education while working with the NAACP, said Smith.

When accepting the award, Mickens-Baker said a friend once advised her to write something every day that she’s grateful for, and to put it “in a jar.”

Mickens-Baker said on Saturday, she was grateful for God, MLK’s “I have a dream” speech, her family, her alma mater Virginia Tech, her Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and her employer, State Farm.

She also said she’s grateful to the Unit 5 board members who appointed her in 2004 and served with her over the years, plus those who encouraged her, supported her — and even questioned her — as she served.

Williams named Jay Tumma as Normal’s adult awardee. Tumma recognized all who were nominated for the awards, and then spoke of his uncle, whom he recently lost.

Tumma said his uncle showed him how to make a difference in the lives of others, while being down to earth, rational and asking questions.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Tumma said, to “be the change you want to be in this world, because no one else is going to solve it for you.

“If you a have problem, you get up, stand and solve it. If have a dream like Martin Luther King Jr. did, you have to work towards it.”

