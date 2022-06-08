Bloomington memorial service to honor Pulse nightclub shooting victims

BLOOMINGTON — Six years after gunfire rang out in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, the Bloomington-Normal LGBTQ community is coming together Saturday to remember the 49 lives taken that night.

“When the pulse shooting took place in 2016, it struck a nerve with our community,” said Dave Bentlin, president of the Prairie Pride Coalition. “We rely on safe spaces to meet and to enjoy each other's company and to feel included and welcomed. Anytime there is a threat to those safe spaces, it’s a threat to the entire community.”

A memorial service held in remembrance of June 12, 2016 — one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history — will begin at 7 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street, outside The Bistro.

“Since we are a smaller community compared to a metro area like Orlando, we really rely on those safe spaces,” Bentlin said. “This annual observance is an important way of reminding folks of how precious and important safe spaces like The Bistro are to us.”

As part of the memorial, which is co-sponsored by the coalition, The Bistro and McLean County Moms Demand Action, 49 youth volunteers will line Main Street holding signs marked with the name of the 49 victims who died at Pulse in the deadliest incident of violence against the LGBTQ community in the U.S.

“They were some of the best and brightest from our community and from the Latinx community,” Bentlin said. “We continue to feel the loss whenever a community experiences this type of gun violence.”

He said holding the annual memorial is an important way to remind the community “that gun violence and these mass shootings, especially the more recent ones, are still a significant issue in our society and that we want to continue to raise up those issues.”

Donna Walley, a member of McLean County Moms Demand Action, said the tragedy at Pulse and recent mass shooting show their work is not over, noting the intersection of gun violence with the LGBTQ and Latinx communities.

“The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub centered the inescapable reality of gun violence on the LGBTQIA community," she said. "Our commitment to action does not end with working to uproot the hatred displayed six years ago. We must also confront our country’s gun violence epidemic by demanding more than thoughts and prayers from our lawmakers.”

The memorial gathering will also feature a drag performance and a few musical performances, Bentlin said.

The Pulse memorial is one of several activities taking place during Pride Month, including the Mobile Pride Parade planned for noon Saturday at Miller Park.

This will be the third annual parade to celebrate June, with car and poster decorating and other activities, held from noon to 3 p.m. at the splash pad.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.