BLOOMINGTON — During his stay at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest, Aaron Hornsby kept hearing the word "miracle."

First, the doctors and nurses in intensive care repeatedly used it to describe Hornsby's recovery after entering cardiac arrest on Nov. 7. Later, a similar characterization would come from the nurses at his cardiac rehabilitation appointments.

The situation could have ended tragically. At 53, Hornsby said, his two main arteries were 100% blocked. He endured a total of 50 minutes of CPR and his heart was shocked a total of 15 times by those working to save his life.

But save it, they did. And on Monday, Hornsby seized the opportunity to thank those he says made the miracle possible during a visit to the Bloomington Fire Department's Station No. 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.

"I thank the members of the Bloomington fire and ambulance station No. 2 for allowing me to be a miracle (and) for allowing me to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with my wife and four sons," said Hornsby, of Bloomington. "You are my heroes, and my family and I are eternally grateful to each and every one of you. Thank you."

His wife, Christine Hornsby, said they both came home from the gym at 6 a.m. that day when he started to experience chest pains and difficulty breathing. Eventually, he fell to the floor.

Christine Hornsby snapped into action. Immediately calling 911, she was connected with Bloomington fire dispatcher Kevin Busfield, who calmly talked her through the process of performing CPR on her husband before the fire department arrived.

"I didn't think about it until they left with him," Christine Hornsby said. "They're a fine-tuned machine and they knew what they were doing, and it was just amazing."

For Busfield and the other first responders, prior training took effect quickly.

"We put a very large emphasis on training," Busfield said. "If you hear the information that somebody's undergoing a cardiac incident, that's one of those situation that you automatically kick it into gear."

EMS supervisor Derick Riordan said the chain of survival started with dispatch and the family preforming CPR. Paramedics intervened on arrival, operating as a pit crew in which everyone knows his or her specific assignment.

Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Johnson was in charge of Aaron Hornsby, making sure he had what he needed to receive the necessary medications and cardiac monitor.

Firefighter-Paramedic Luke Pool was in charge of making sure Hornsby was breathing. Engineer Brian Kochman was responsible for chest compressions and applying the LUCAS device, a mechanical CPR device.

Capt. Jason Anglin was in charge of overseeing the incident and staying in contact with the family to gather information about Hornsby's health and preexisting conditions.

"It's all part of the system, and the chain of survival gives us the outcome we have here today," Riordan said.

Frank Friend, public information officer for the fire department, said the family's immediate intervention with CPR before the Hornsby arrived at the hospital had a significant impact on his survival.

"That is the driving point that I would like to make ... everyone needs to learn, at least know how to do compression CPR," Friend said. "If they can do the full compression CPR with breathing, that's even better, but that truly is the start of maintaining neurological function until we can arrive within four to six minutes, and we do that 90% of the time."

The couple's 19-year-old son, Max Hornsby, also performed CPR on his father that day, having received CPR training in a class at Central Catholic High School. Christine Hornsby said she had also received training about 30 years ago when she was a camp counselor in Crystal Falls, Michigan — the same place that she and her husband first met.

"Everybody should have a class," Christine Hornsby said. "I never thought I would use it and it comes back and you learn it's something that you always keep."

Aaron Hornsby has already undergone 12 weeks of physical therapy and plans to return to work soon. He credits his "miraculous" recovery and survival to quick decision-making, concern and care from many people, countless prayers from supporters and "certainly ... some people who refused to give up."

Most firefighters don't take being called a "hero" lightly, Friend said. But they all appreciate moments like Monday's ceremony, when they get to seen an individual they helped come back and thank them personally.

"It's something that we actually shy away from," Friend said. "If you were to ask each one of these guys, they would simply say they were just performing their jobs and they were doing what they were asked to do for the citizens and visitors in the city of Bloomington.

"But they truly exemplify what the Bloomington Fire Department is all about, and that is about service to others at their time of need."

