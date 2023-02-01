Bloomington man sentenced to 14 years in prison on sexual assault, abuse charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 14 years and 10 months in prison on criminal sexual assault and abuse charges.

Roberto A. Lima, 38, was accused of purchasing alcohol for an 18-year-old relative and allowing her to drink on Aug. 18, 2021. Prosecutors claimed Lima began rubbing the victim's feet and thigh before making sexual contact as she told him to stop.

Lima was charged with one county of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Judge William Yoder said the defendant accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to his crimes without a negotiated agreement between the two parties.

Yoder sentenced Lima to 14 years and 10 months with five days counted as time served. Lima also must register as a sex offender and pay a $1,000 fine.

Once he is out of prison, Lima will be on parole between three years to life.

In court, Lima apologized for his actions, which he said were dictated by his drinking.

"If I wasn't drinking, I wouldn't be going through this right now," Lima said.

