 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man sentenced to 14 years in prison on sexual assault, abuse charges

  • 0

A gynecologist who molested patients during a decades long career was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges Tuesday after nine former patients told a New York jury how the doctor they once trusted attacked them sexually when they were most vulnerable. A Manhattan federal court jury re…

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 14 years and 10 months in prison on criminal sexual assault and abuse charges.

Roberto A. Lima (copy)

Lima

Roberto A. Lima, 38, was accused of purchasing alcohol for an 18-year-old relative and allowing her to drink on Aug. 18, 2021. Prosecutors claimed Lima began rubbing the victim's feet and thigh before making sexual contact as she told him to stop.

Lima was charged with one county of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Judge William Yoder said the defendant accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to his crimes without a negotiated agreement between the two parties.

Yoder sentenced Lima to 14 years and 10 months with five days counted as time served. Lima also must register as a sex offender and pay a $1,000 fine.

Once he is out of prison, Lima will be on parole between three years to life.

In court, Lima apologized for his actions, which he said were dictated by his drinking.

"If I wasn't drinking, I wouldn't be going through this right now," Lima said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Geoscientists say the worst extinction event in history was caused by a terrestrial event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News