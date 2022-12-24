Bloomington man embodied Santa's jolly looks, kind spirit

TOWANDA — In order to transform more fully, Larry Lowery would stop shaving his beard in August so that, come December, he'd better fit his alter ego: Santa.

"He always looked like Santa," his daughter, Wendy McKenzie, said.

"When I was young, he would dress up and run through the neighborhood, knock on people's doors. Let the kids get a glimpse of him, you know, he'd have everybody talking around the neighborhood, the kids on the bus like, 'Did you see Santa?'"

Unfortunately, this will be the family's first year without Santa. Lowery passed away in March this year at his home. He was 74.

Before his funeral, McKenzie was trying to decide what clothing to bury her father in. She found a garment bag that she assumed was his best formal wear.

"I don't remember him in a suit," McKenzie said. "He's not a suit kind of guy."

When she got to the funeral home and opened the garment bag, she wondered what kind of suit she would find.

"I unzip it, because I'm like, 'What color suit could this be? I just don't remember,'" she said. "And here's this white fur popping out and I'm like, '... I found the suit!'"

Lowery's ex-wife, Virginia Lowery, recommended him to The Pantagraph as part of its "In Search of Santa" series, as she felt Larry was someone who embodied the spirit of Christmas.

Wearing the suit

Virginia said every day was Christmas at home with Lowery. "I had two kids, Wendy and him," she said, laughing with her daughter, now a mother herself.

McKenzie said Lowery got in on the fun with his grandkids, too.

"I had him dress up for our Christmas cards a couple times," she said. "I had to wait until (my kids) were old enough to realize that we were just playing (Santa)."

Lowery's younger sister, Loretta Corum, said he was always trying to make everybody's day better.

"I told Virginia, 'You know, he wasn't just Santa in December. He carried that all year long, every single day," Corum said.

"He was like a walking light for everybody's life. He didn't want anybody to be down or have a hard day," she said.

Coming from a family of "jokesters," Corum said Lowery loved making people smile. "That was his thing," she said. "If he could make somebody laugh, he would go out of his way to make that person smile."

Virginia said that, even though he would dress up in the red suit and hat every year, he did not want to promise something he may not be able to deliver.

"He would have been the perfect Santa for kids," she said. "But he just didn't want to tell you, 'I'll bring you a bike,' knowing that your mom and dad can't afford a new bike or whatever it is."

She said he did not want to "be the bad guy."

Instead, Lowery did most of his "official" Santa work with animals.

Virginia said he worked with local animal shelters like the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

At one fundraiser involving pet photos with Santa, a family brought their pet pig. "And the pig's name was Virginia," she said. "So that's a favorite."

For all of these events, she said, Lowery would not take a dime. "You could not pay him for anything. He did not do it for money," Virginia said.

Still, some years he would show up to church services with a sack filled with toys and goodies for the children, McKenzie said. He just did not want to make a promise he could not keep.

Santa year-round

Corum said that, several decades ago, Lowery's hometown of Towanda needed a new Boy Scout leader.

"Some of the guys there in Towanda (asked Lowery), 'Would you take it over?'

"He was the perfect choice," Corum said. "He asked my husband to be the assistant, and the two of them took that troop and just ran with it."

Corum said Lowery had a knack for seeing when a child was having a bad day or having trouble outside of Scouts.

She said he would often set aside time with them to talk about their problems, and if that did not work, he might just take them fishing.

"They had more fun with those boys, all the campouts and teaching them how to build a fire," Corum said, "all those experiences really made his life fulfilling."

Corum said that, as troop leader, Lowery would organize events for his Scouts to deliver meals or make gifts for the elderly population in Towanda.

She said he did this "Just to say 'hi,' and check on them. He enjoyed that. He really loved watching their eyes light up."

He also worked with the youth group at Wesley United Methodist Church. Corum said he led several trips to flood-affected St. Louis in the '90s.

She said Lowery loved helping people.

"(He felt) there's nothing that makes your heart feel better than when you come home knowing, 'Look what we did. Look what we helped with. Wasn't that great that we can make a difference?'"

Big boots to fill

"His heart was as big as the moon," Corum said. "He never turned down anybody for help. If somebody needed something, 'OK. I'll find a way to make it happen.'"

She said Lowery's extensive tool collection was available for friends and neighbors whenever they needed, including specialty tools like concrete mixers.

"He didn't want anybody to need anything if he had it," Corum said. "If it was something he could help with, he was there in a second."

Corum said her brother never wanted any awards or accolades.

"He said, 'I don't do it for that, don't give me an award. I don't need an award for anything.'"

But it still always came back around, she said. Even at his funeral.

"We had Boy Scout people there. We had youth group people there," Corum said. "They're grown men now. They're 40-something, and they're wearing their Scout shirts from the troop. That was just so cool.

"A lot of them said, 'Nobody made a bigger impact on me than Larry did.'"

Saying goodbye

McKenzie still has her father's Santa suit. She and her mother hope someone else can don the red garb to bring cheer to everyone.

"What are the chances?" Virginia mused, wiping tears from her eyes. "In my day, you'd go get the garment bag and give it to the undertaker."

She said it would have been a shock, not least of all to the children, to see Santa in a casket.

"Hindsight," Virginia said, "I wish we would have buried him in his Santa suit."

She said, laughing through tears, "it'd be something to giggle about."