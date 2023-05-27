Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library and Miller Park Zoo will once again present "Zoovies" at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

The screenings will feature the 2022 film "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile" (PG).

Tickets are $5 if pre-purchased at the zoo or $7 at the door. Call the zoo at 309-434-2250 to pre-purchase tickets. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The zoo will close at its normal hours and reopen at 7 p.m. before the showings.

Guests are encouraged to come early to visit with the animals. There will also be a library table for those who want to pick up a summer reading log.

Guests should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. The zoo's concession stand will be open during the screenings.

Visit MillerParkZoo.org or call 309-434-2250 for more information.

