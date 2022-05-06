Bloomington library, McLean County museum partner for new historical collections

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library and the McLean County Museum of History have partnered to preserve — and improve access to — their local historical collections.

Announced in a press release on Thursday, the library donated its archives and historical papers to the museum this spring, agreeing that the museum would be the best place to guarantee long-term preservation of the library's documents.

“We are excited to partner with the Museum to preserve the library’s rich history,” library director Jeanne Hamilton said in the news release.

The collection — dating from the mid-19th century to the near present — includes board minutes, lecture circulars, employee lists, correspondence, annual reports, news clippings, newsletters, photographs, programming materials, scrapbooks, summer reading promotional items, library cards and more.

The release added that housing the library's archives and historical documents at the museum will improve their accessibility to students, researchers, community residents and others.

"I am especially pleased that the community will now be able to access these important, historical documents,” museum executive director Julie Emig stated in the news release. “The library’s donation furthers our mission to preserve, educate, and collaborate in sharing the diverse stories of our community."

In addition to the donation, the library and museum have partnered to digitize and make available Bloomington and Normal city directories from 1855 to 1902.

"We're also excited to partner with the museum to digitize these directories, making them more accessible to both our local community and to researchers outside of our community,” Hamilton said.

Led by library intern Noah Tang, the Twin City directories are now available through Internet Archive, a nonprofit website with the mission to provide "universal access to all knowledge." Visitors to the site can search by keyword and browse through the "flip-book" format. Users can also download directories at no charge.

Individuals will be able to find alphabetized lists of residents and their occupation, along with business directories and advertisements, and narrative sketches on community history and life.

For a link to these city directories, go to https://archive.org/details/@mchistory.

