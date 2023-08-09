BLOOMINGTON — The doors of the Bloomington Public Library will be closed on Thursday for a staff development day, according to the library's website.

Library databases such as Libby and Hoopla also will be inaccessible until Thursday afternoon at the latest.

In addition, Bookmobile stops have been canceled at least through Monday because of a cracked radiator.

Any item on hold for the Bookmobile can be picked up at the library after 2 p.m. or once it resumes its neighborhood routes.

For more information, contact the library during normal business hours at 309-828-6091.

Photos: Expansion of Bloomington Public Library will bring new features for public