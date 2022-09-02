Bloomington Labor Day Parade steps off Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly is taking to the streets of Bloomington on Monday in recognition of Labor Day.
The assembly said in a Thursday press release that the parade is showing off local union marching units and construction equipment, and will be joined by Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine band, high school bands, community organizations and elected officials. Seventy units have signed up for the parade.
The release added that the parade theme is "Vote Yes: Workers' Rights Amendment," which encourages voters to support a referendum on a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment "enshrining workers’ rights to organize a union and bargain collectively."
Greg and Mary Zappa have been selected as "Laborers of the Year," according to the release. The assembly said Greg Zappa is a retired Laborers Local 362 member of 48 years in the construction field, and Mary Zappa is a retired nurse. Both volunteer with several organizations, including the Tinervin Foundation food bank, the Special Olympics and the Salvation Army.
John Penn, regional manager of Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America and vice president of LIUNA, said the Zappas are the first to step up to volunteer and bring a great attitude with them.
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1110 President Chuck Carver was chosen as parade marshal. He leads a union that represents Illinois State University's 325 service workers, and also participated in contract negotiations last spring that averted a strike. Heenan said Carver is devoted the entire labor movement. The release added Carver also volunteers as a DJ for funerals and parties, and assists Santa Claus with holiday appearances.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday from Front and Lee streets near downtown Bloomington, heading south on Lee Street to Wood Street and then west on Wood Street to Miller Park.
