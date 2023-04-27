BLOOMINGTON — The 14th annual Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Sale will be held Wednesday, May 10 through Saturday, May 13.

The fundraising event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.

The flowers are provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses, including a wide variety of annuals, herbs and vegetable garden plants. Hanging baskets and large planted pots will also be available.

Master Gardeners and local experts will be on site to help advise shoppers and share tips on how to plant pots, and how to pick the right plant for light, soil conditions and more.

Funds from the sale support sending local kids to Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe Camp at Lake Bloomington, as well as other local children's projects.

