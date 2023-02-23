BLOOMINGTON — After two years without a Kiwanis Pancake Day breakfast, the hallmark event is ready to serve the Bloomington-Normal community once again.

"It's a lot of fun seeing people that are from all walks of life come together," said Rusty DePew, event coordinator for Pancake Day and member of the Kiwanis Club of Bloomington. "You may sit next to somebody that you don't know, but we're making it COVID-friendly this year with a little more open seating than what we've had in the past."

Pancake Day is set for 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday in the lower level ballroom at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

The breakfast has been a tradition since 1951 and annually serves fluffy pancakes, milk, hot coffee and savory morning sausages to hundreds of people.

The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington formed in 1920, with its charter in 1921, and has had many community and business leaders as members and officers over the years.

Proceeds from the breakfast help provide funds for up to 100 kids to attend Camp Limberlost at Easterseals Central Illinois’ Timber Pointe Outdoor Center.

The camp benefits students entering fourth through sixth grades in District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 who are identified by teaches as children who could benefit from a summer camp experience.

The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington has assumed responsibility and sponsorship of Camp Limberlost since 1940, making it the longest-running community service project in Kiwanis International.

Proceeds from Saturday's breakfast will also support Harmony Park, The Baby Fold, Children's Miracle Network, Boy Scouts of America, The Salvation Army and the Riddle On Track Scholarship, which is named in remembrance of longtime Kiwanis member Harry Riddle.

The scholarship awards two $1,000 scholarships to local high school students who have been picked by their counselors and have overcome adversity and are preparing to enter college, DePew said.

"(Riddle) was very instrumental in coming up with that criteria, and some of the recipients we have had experienced homelessness during their high school experience, and other hardships," said DePew, who has been a Kiwanis member for over 36 years.

Kiwanis Club member Rick Mehall said he will be working in the kitchen on one of three circular grill tops built by two members in the 1960s.

"When people come to a Kiwanis event, they all realize that Kiwanis is here for community service," said Mehall, who has been a member for almost 40 years. "Everybody comes together to support us."

Since each grill top weights about 750 pounds, the Kiwanis will receive help from Two Men and a Truck to transport them to the BCPA, DePew said.

In addition to Kiwanis Club members, volunteers on Saturday will include Redbird Catering, members of the Key Club and Circle K, and the Bloomington Highs School Honor Society, DePew said.

Also on Saturday, attendees will have the chance to tour the BCPA and learn about the history of the facility, from its start as Bloomington's Scottish Rite Temple in 1921 to its renovation in 2006 and various performances, said Brian Leach, rental manager for the BCPA and Grossinger Motors Arena.

"They'll be doing tours of the entire building all the way up from the third floor down to talking about the ballroom and stage," Leach said. "With it being set for the "American Passion Play," they will most likely talk about that as well."

Tours will take place every hour from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Local election candidates who paid for space in the ballroom will be present to answer questions and talk with constituents.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office will also be there to field interest from possible recruits.

"There's not a lot of events like this anymore that allow you to see a lot of different people in your life in different capacities (and) get together and just share a meal," said Kiwanis member Trevor Seibring.

Tickets for Pancake Day are $8 in advance at www.BloomingtonKiwanis.org and $10 at the door. Children under 12 eat for free.

