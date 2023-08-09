Monica Fisher, Bloomington, checks out a hanging basket of begonias on Friday during the 14th annual Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Sale. The fundraiser continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal. The flowers are provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses, and proceeds from the sale will help send kids to Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe Camp at Lake Bloomington, as well as other local children's projects.