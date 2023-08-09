BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Kiwanis fall mum sale started this week.
A variety of colors and sizes are available. A 6½-inch mum is $9, 9-inch mum is $14, and a 13-inch mum is $38.
Orders can be placed at
bit.ly/2023mums.
Customers will be able to pick up their orders at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal on Friday, Sept. 15.
The funds support Camp Limberlost, which is the oldest resident camp in Illinois, the organization said. The Bloomington Kiwanis has supported the camp since 1940.
