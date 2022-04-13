Bloomington Kiwanis Club plans Mother's Day flower sale

NORMAL — The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington is now selling flowers for its 13th annual Mother's Day flower sale.
Tents will be up at the Shoppes at College Hills, offering a host of annuals, herbs, vegetable garden plants, and hanging and potted plants.
The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4-6 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7. The sale will be closed on Mother's Day, May 8.
The flowers are provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses of Bloomington. Master Gardeners and other local experts will be on site to help advise shoppers and share tips on how to plant pots, pick the right plant for light and soil conditions, and more.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward local children's projects, including the club's signature service project, Camp Limberlost, which helps local children go to camp. Every summer since 1931, the club has sent approximately 100 children ages 8 to 10 to Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe Camp at Lake Bloomington.
The club's mission of focusing on children is supported by fundraisers throughout the year, including the flower sale, pancake days and individual donations.
Visit bloomingtonkiwanis.org for more information.
Watch now: 22 Egg-cellent photos from the Doggie Easter Egg Hunt
Bekah Nielsen holding Peppermint
Courtney Renfro with Great Danes Gemma and Maya
Family fun with the Easter Bunny
Jayliana and JaMaria Rials with Benjie
McKenzie and Emily Knudsen with Bonkers
Michael Moeller with Korey
Korey
Hunting for eggs
Jason Schmidt
Jenell Streuss and Matthew Price with Oakley and Kai
Sean and Shireen Banigan with Eva
Lindsay and Jayde Connor with Frankie (3-month old English Bulldog)
Ashley Berg holding Henrietta with husband Dan holding George
Clara Varlese with Marshall
Chris and Terry Whalen with dogs Milo and Bentley
Ashley Stuepfert with May the Corgi
The Bannister Family with dogs Bodkin and Xar
Luke Lowers holding Aida
Two of the organizers Anna Robinson, Abby Dinges
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.