BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the City of Bloomington will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17.
The event will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington. There will be entertainment, performances, vendors and food trucks on site.
Admission to the zoo will be free and the Bloomington-Normal Barber College will provide free haircuts to youth in the pavilion area.
A special meet-and-greet with the Little Mermaid will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the end of slavery in the United States.
Visit bn-juneteenth.org for more information.
Dancers, historical figures part of Juneteenth celebration
062021-blm-loc-2juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-1juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-3juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-4juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-5juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-6juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-7juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-8juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-9juneteenth
062021-blm-loc-10juneteenth
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.