BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the City of Bloomington will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17.

The event will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington. There will be entertainment, performances, vendors and food trucks on site.

Admission to the zoo will be free and the Bloomington-Normal Barber College will provide free haircuts to youth in the pavilion area.

A special meet-and-greet with the Little Mermaid will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Visit bn-juneteenth.org for more information.

