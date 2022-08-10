Bloomington issues boil order at Fairview Avenue; Empire order lifted

BLOOMINGTON — Water customers on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove streets were put under a boil order Wednesday following a water main break.

In order to make the repair, the water main had to be shut down. Once water service is restored, customers in the area should boil water at least five minutes before using it.

This boil order will remain in effect until lab sampling confirms that the water quality has been fully restored. This could take until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.

Meanwhile, repairs to a water main on East Empire Street have been completed and water samples are free of coliform bacteria. Residents in this area may return to normal use of their water services.

For more information, contact the water division of the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department's non-emergency line at 309-820-8888 outside of these hours.