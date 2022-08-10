Bloomington issues boil order at Fairview Avenue; Empire order lifted

BLOOMINGTON — Water customers on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove streets were put under a boil order Wednesday following a water main break.
In order to make the repair, the water main had to be shut down. Once water service is restored, customers in the area should boil water at least five minutes before using it.
This boil order will remain in effect until lab sampling confirms that the water quality has been fully restored. This could take until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
Meanwhile, repairs to a water main on East Empire Street have been completed and water samples are free of coliform bacteria. Residents in this area may return to normal use of their water services.
For more information, contact the water division of the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department's non-emergency line at 309-820-8888 outside of these hours.
PHOTOS: Downtown Dog Days in Bloomington
Knox, a 2-year-old Australian Shepard and German Shepherd mix who belongs to Ashley May, checks out the view in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Teddy, left, and Claire Koth enjoy the Downtown Dog Days on Friday in Downtown Bloomington. The event gives local Bloomington businesses the opportunity to stay open later on the first Friday of each month.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Penny, a 3-month-old mix between a poodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, explores downtown Bloomington with family, including Tessa, left, and Tessa Drury, both of Bloomington. The theme of this month's First Friday event was Downtown Dog Days.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Locals have fun on Friday during BN Sunrise Rotary Brats & Bags event. The bags tournament was part of the Downtown Dog Days in Downtown Bloomington. The event gives local Bloomington businesses to stay open later on the first Friday of each month.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darryl Hulsing, left, and Jeff Hindman have fun on Friday during BN Sunrise Rotary Brats & Bags event. The bags tournament was part of the Downtown Dog Days in Downtown Bloomington. The event gives local Bloomington businesses to stay open later on the first Friday of each month.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dustin Koth and Teddy during Downtown Dog Days on Friday in Downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Downtown Dog Days on Friday in Downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rex during Downtown Dog Days on Friday in Downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cavapoo named Penny was downtown with family including sisters Tessa, left, and Tessa Drury. Both from Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
