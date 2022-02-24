Bloomington Ice Center to host free hockey day

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., will host a "Try Hockey For Free Day" on Saturday, March 5, from 3:30-4:20 p.m.

The event is in partnership with over 800 ice rinks nationwide. The event is available for ages 4 to 11 and no previous ice skating or hockey experience is required.

The Bloomington Ice Center will have limited equipment available. Pre-registration is required at tryhockeyforfree.com.

Visit bloomingtoncenter.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

