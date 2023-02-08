BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Ice Center is hosting a Try Hockey for Free Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4:20-5:10 p.m.
The event is partnership with 800 ice rinks nationwide.
The rink will have a limited amount of equipment to borrow. Pre-registration for the event is required at
tryhockeyforfree.com/event_detail/1125.
The Ice Center will also host a Onesie Pajama Party open skate on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.; a Saint Paddy's open skate on Friday, March 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.; and a Decades open skate on Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m.
The open skate fees are $6 per person with a $2 skate rental free.
The Bloomington Ice Center is at 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.
Visit
Bloomingtonicecenter.org or contact bludy@cityblm.org or 309-434-2878 for more information.
Organized by the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association, the tournament brought about 2,000 spectators and 250 athletes over three days to the Grossinger Motors Arena and Bloomington Ice Center. Seventeen teams from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Ohio came out to grip it and rip it.
Photos: Bloomington Youth Hockey building top athletes for tomorrow
ci-hockeyphotos1
Nicholas Sleevar of the Bloomington Sharks makes a pass after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Feb. 11 at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos2
Bloomington Sharks' Nicholas Sleevar makes a shot on the Bloomington Thunder goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos3
Bloomington Sharks' Connor Campbell leads an attack on the goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos4
Parents and relatives watch the Bloomington Sharks take on the Thunder during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos5
Bloomington Sharks' Alexander Bricker moves the puck behind the net after stopping the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos6
Bloomington Sharks Connor Campbell takes a slap shot on the Thunder's goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos7
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley deflects a puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos8
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley makes a save during the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos9
Bloomington Sharks player Andrew Samet recovers the puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center. Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos10
Players from the Bloomington Sharks and Bloomington Thunder youth hockey teams shake hands after a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.