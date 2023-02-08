BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Ice Center is hosting a Try Hockey for Free Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4:20-5:10 p.m.

The event is partnership with 800 ice rinks nationwide.

The rink will have a limited amount of equipment to borrow. Pre-registration for the event is required at tryhockeyforfree.com/event_detail/1125.

The Ice Center will also host a Onesie Pajama Party open skate on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.; a Saint Paddy's open skate on Friday, March 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.; and a Decades open skate on Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m.

The open skate fees are $6 per person with a $2 skate rental free.

The Bloomington Ice Center is at 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

Visit Bloomingtonicecenter.org or contact bludy@cityblm.org or 309-434-2878 for more information.

