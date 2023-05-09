BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Ice Center is closing for about a month for cleaning and upgrades.
The center will be shut down from Monday, May 22 to Saturday, June 24 for its annual cleanup to apply facility upgrades and remove the ice from the building.
The original lobby and vestibule flooring will be replaced as well as tearing down compressor units in order to keep the facility equipment and machinery in good condition.
During the shutdown, staff will continue to offer alternative programming, including floor hockey from June 3-18, off-ice figure skating classes June 6-15, and partnering with the City of Bloomington's Arts & Entertainment Department in hosting a car show on Saturday, June 8.
Visit
BloomingtonParks.org or contact 309-434-2260 for more information.
Photos: Bloomington Youth Hockey building top athletes for tomorrow
ci-hockeyphotos1
Nicholas Sleevar of the Bloomington Sharks makes a pass after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Feb. 11 at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos2
Bloomington Sharks' Nicholas Sleevar makes a shot on the Bloomington Thunder goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos3
Bloomington Sharks' Connor Campbell leads an attack on the goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos4
Parents and relatives watch the Bloomington Sharks take on the Thunder during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos5
Bloomington Sharks' Alexander Bricker moves the puck behind the net after stopping the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos6
Bloomington Sharks Connor Campbell takes a slap shot on the Thunder's goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos7
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley deflects a puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos8
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley makes a save during the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos9
Bloomington Sharks player Andrew Samet recovers the puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center. Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos10
Players from the Bloomington Sharks and Bloomington Thunder youth hockey teams shake hands after a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.