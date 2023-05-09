BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Ice Center is closing for about a month for cleaning and upgrades.

The center will be shut down from Monday, May 22 to Saturday, June 24 for its annual cleanup to apply facility upgrades and remove the ice from the building.

The original lobby and vestibule flooring will be replaced as well as tearing down compressor units in order to keep the facility equipment and machinery in good condition.

During the shutdown, staff will continue to offer alternative programming, including floor hockey from June 3-18, off-ice figure skating classes June 6-15, and partnering with the City of Bloomington's Arts & Entertainment Department in hosting a car show on Saturday, June 8.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or contact 309-434-2260 for more information.

