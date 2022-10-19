Bloomington Housing Authority to open Section 8 waiting list

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Housing Authority will soon accept applications to join the Section 8 housing voucher choice program waitlist.

The federally funded program provides rental assistance to people with very low income, those with disabilities and the elderly. People who receive the vouchers are able to select their own housing.

The housing authority, which serves all of McLean County, has a strict timeframe for applicants: 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 through 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

In a press release, the agency said those seeking housing need their full, legal names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and income information for all household members.

There is a preference point system for applicants. More points are awarded to people who are current McLean County residents; who are employed, disabled or elderly; people without housing; and U.S. veterans.

There are also income limits based on how many people are in the household. Applicants need to be at or below their income limits to qualify.

The annual income limits are as follows:

For a household with one member, $36,500;

Two members, $41,700;

Three members, $46,900;

Four members, $52,100;

Five members, $56,300;

Six members, $60,450;

Seven members, $64,450;

Eight members, $68,800.

The amount of time an applicant will wait for assistance varies based on the applicant's preference points, voucher turnover and funding availability.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/IL1835.

Paper applications are also available and accepted at 104 E. Wood St. in Bloomington and must be submitted in the same timeline.

More information: