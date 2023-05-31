Share this article paywall-free.
NORMAL — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes show will be held from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Illinois State University's CEFCU Arena.
This will be the event's 50th year. It began in 1973 as a gathering of Corvette owners in Bloomington and was known as the Bloomington Corvette Corral.
The event has been held in various locations over the years, including Springfield, St. Charles, Champaign and Indianapolis.
Activities this year include cars on display, vendor booths, live music, seminars, awards and more.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 per person for one day or $45 per person for both days. At the gate, tickets will be $30 for one day or $50 for both.
A Gold Gala Salute to the Gold Collection will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Bone Student Center.
For tickets and more information, go to BloomingtonGold.com.
Check out photos from Carle BroMenn's Derby Fundraiser
Dr. James Leonard, president/CEO of the Carle Foundation, Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital
Annie Holdren, Kathleen Shirk, Kimberly Thompson
Linda Shirk, Trish Kallembach
Larry Kallembach, Jim Shirk
Aaron Trager, Kendall Held, Randal Dimmete, Meg Traeger
Brett and Ellen Haas, Brenda Knoll
Carol Morris, Maureen Lyons
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair
Dr. Nona Fulk, Dr. Andrea Kane, Dr. Sherri Thornton
Rebert and Antoinette Harris
Scott Woodward, Kendal Farmer
Lori Laughlin, Heather Young, Shari Buckellew
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth, Diane Andes-Finney, Roger Finney
Dr. Napoleon Knight, Nancy Willamon
Danielle Kayl, Nikki and Jared Hall
Cheryl Magnuson, Courtney Zell
Heather and Bryce Miller, Uma Balakrishnan
Carter Billingsley, Marie Casteel, Jaime Morris
Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow, Mary Bennett-Henrichs, Scott Henrichs
Dana Altenburger, Aianna Zachary
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Kate Burcham
Sue Seibring, Tracey Vincent
