Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes show will be held from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Illinois State University's CEFCU Arena.

This will be the event's 50th year. It began in 1973 as a gathering of Corvette owners in Bloomington and was known as the Bloomington Corvette Corral.

The event has been held in various locations over the years, including Springfield, St. Charles, Champaign and Indianapolis.

Activities this year include cars on display, vendor booths, live music, seminars, awards and more.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 per person for one day or $45 per person for both days. At the gate, tickets will be $30 for one day or $50 for both.

A Gold Gala Salute to the Gold Collection will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Bone Student Center.

For tickets and more information, go to BloomingtonGold.com.

Check out photos from Carle BroMenn's Derby Fundraiser Dr. James Leonard, president/CEO of the Carle Foundation, Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital Shelleigh Birlingmair Annie Holdren, Kathleen Shirk, Kimberly Thompson Linda Shirk, Trish Kallembach Larry Kallembach, Jim Shirk Aaron Trager, Kendall Held, Randal Dimmete, Meg Traeger Champagne and roses Brett and Ellen Haas, Brenda Knoll Carol Morris, Maureen Lyons Kim and Colleen Kannaday Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair Dr. Nona Fulk, Dr. Andrea Kane, Dr. Sherri Thornton Rebert and Antoinette Harris Scott Woodward, Kendal Farmer Lori Laughlin, Heather Young, Shari Buckellew Dennis and Cathy Wentworth, Diane Andes-Finney, Roger Finney Dr. Napoleon Knight, Nancy Willamon Aja and Chase Simpson Danielle Kayl, Nikki and Jared Hall Ketti and John Carter Cheryl Magnuson, Courtney Zell Heather and Bryce Miller, Uma Balakrishnan Beth and Katy Whisman Carter Billingsley, Marie Casteel, Jaime Morris Enjoying the evening Cathy Haas, Susan Bandy Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow, Mary Bennett-Henrichs, Scott Henrichs Dana Altenburger, Aianna Zachary Jon and Libby Aubry Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Kate Burcham Program Sue Seibring, Tracey Vincent