 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Bloomington girl's 'Cancer Dancer' raises funds for St. Jude

  • 0
092322-blm-loc-fundraiser3

Addyson Rudicil, left, and Calista Cook, right, address the Cancer Dancer fundraiser attendees on Sept. 17. 

 COURTESY OF CARLA RUDICIL

BLOOMINGTON — A group of Bloomington elementary school students raised over $3,200 last week to help fund cancer research. 

More than 100 people came out to support 10-year-old Addyson Rudicil and her friends on Sept. 17 for the second "Cancer Dancer" fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Addyson started the fundraiser last year, raising over $1,600 to support her best friend, Calista "C.J." Cook, age 10, who is batting leukemia.

Recovery through resilience: Bloomington native shares her medical journey

Addyson and her friends planned the entire event themselves, bringing together neighbors and family for night of raising money and fun.

092322-blm-loc-fundraiser2

Addyson Rudicil has 8 inches of her hair cut at the Cancer Dancer fundraiser on Sept. 17, with over 100 friends and family members watching in support. 

"Of course as a parent, there's a decent amount of work on the back end that goes into the events, but quite honestly, when you have a group of kids come together for a good cause, you can't tell them no," said Addyson's mother, Carla Rudicil. "Just seeing the minds of kids working together for a good cause, you rally around it, support it and let it go." 

The event at the Rudicils' home included a donated pulled pork dinner, a bake sale, a raffle of gift baskets, a DJ, and games like musical chairs. 

They even had a table for Calista to showcase and sell her art, which she had worked on for the past three months. By the end of the night, every piece had been sold.

092322-blm-loc-fundraiser4

Calista Cook at the Cancer Dancer fundraiser on Sept. 17 with her art table, where she showcased and sold pieces she'd worked on for the past three months. 

"It was like the happiest I have been in a long time," said Calista, who was able to attend in person this year. "The rest of my life I will be doing things like this to help kids like me, and I know me and Addy will have the Cancer Dancer." 

Calista was diagnosed with leukemia — a cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow and the lymphatic system — in July 2021, and then spent the following three months at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. 

"Honestly, going through this experience with C.J.'s diagnosis and treatment and just watching her endure all she's had to ... it's been really impressive," said Calista's mother, Natalie Willard. "She's got a lot of good friends, and Addy has just gone above and beyond." 

Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend

During her time at St. Jude, Calista said she received constant calls of support, along with care packages with snacks and trinkets from Addyson, which reassured her that her friends will always be there for her. 

As for the Cancer Dancer fundraiser, Addyson said she got the idea after reading a book on charities. She first decided to host an event to help the homeless, but quickly switched gears when she heard about Calista's diagnosis. 

"St. Jude has really saved her life and it means so much to me that she's still here today," said Addyson, who cut 8 inches off her hair during the event and donated it to the Children with Hair Loss organization. "They haven't had to pay anything for cancer treatment and can focus on getting her healthy instead of paying all that money," Addyson added.

092322-blm-loc-fundraiser1

Calista Cook, right, hugs Addyson Rudicil after Addyson cut 8 inches off her hair at the Cancer Dancer fundraiser on Sept. 17 and donated it to Children with Hair Loss. 

Calista said she wants to help other kids like herself and eventually become a child life specialist, offering advice and support to other children battling cancer. 

"I wouldn't have made it through Memphis without my child life specialist," Calista said. "Like her, that's what I want to do. Help kids who have cancer like me and who are worried if they'll make it through the night." 

Addyson and Calista hope to continue the fundraiser next year and host it at a public venue with more space. They also are working on a website to collect donations.

Self-described "hummingbird addict" Deanna Frautschi of rural Bloomington talks about why she loves hummingbirds and what people can do to feed them.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran morality police under scrutiny after Mahsa Amini's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News