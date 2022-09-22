Bloomington girl's 'Cancer Dancer' raises funds for St. Jude

BLOOMINGTON — A group of Bloomington elementary school students raised over $3,200 last week to help fund cancer research.

More than 100 people came out to support 10-year-old Addyson Rudicil and her friends on Sept. 17 for the second "Cancer Dancer" fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Addyson started the fundraiser last year, raising over $1,600 to support her best friend, Calista "C.J." Cook, age 10, who is batting leukemia.

Addyson and her friends planned the entire event themselves, bringing together neighbors and family for night of raising money and fun.

"Of course as a parent, there's a decent amount of work on the back end that goes into the events, but quite honestly, when you have a group of kids come together for a good cause, you can't tell them no," said Addyson's mother, Carla Rudicil. "Just seeing the minds of kids working together for a good cause, you rally around it, support it and let it go."

The event at the Rudicils' home included a donated pulled pork dinner, a bake sale, a raffle of gift baskets, a DJ, and games like musical chairs.

They even had a table for Calista to showcase and sell her art, which she had worked on for the past three months. By the end of the night, every piece had been sold.

"It was like the happiest I have been in a long time," said Calista, who was able to attend in person this year. "The rest of my life I will be doing things like this to help kids like me, and I know me and Addy will have the Cancer Dancer."

Calista was diagnosed with leukemia — a cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow and the lymphatic system — in July 2021, and then spent the following three months at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Honestly, going through this experience with C.J.'s diagnosis and treatment and just watching her endure all she's had to ... it's been really impressive," said Calista's mother, Natalie Willard. "She's got a lot of good friends, and Addy has just gone above and beyond."

During her time at St. Jude, Calista said she received constant calls of support, along with care packages with snacks and trinkets from Addyson, which reassured her that her friends will always be there for her.

As for the Cancer Dancer fundraiser, Addyson said she got the idea after reading a book on charities. She first decided to host an event to help the homeless, but quickly switched gears when she heard about Calista's diagnosis.

"St. Jude has really saved her life and it means so much to me that she's still here today," said Addyson, who cut 8 inches off her hair during the event and donated it to the Children with Hair Loss organization. "They haven't had to pay anything for cancer treatment and can focus on getting her healthy instead of paying all that money," Addyson added.

Calista said she wants to help other kids like herself and eventually become a child life specialist, offering advice and support to other children battling cancer.

"I wouldn't have made it through Memphis without my child life specialist," Calista said. "Like her, that's what I want to do. Help kids who have cancer like me and who are worried if they'll make it through the night."

Addyson and Calista hope to continue the fundraiser next year and host it at a public venue with more space. They also are working on a website to collect donations.