BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will begin allowing residents to register for its community garden plot rental program at 8 a.m. March 22.

Non-residents will be able to register starting at 8 a.m. March 23.

The garden plots are located on the southwest corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove roads. Forty-five plots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis: eight plots of 12-by-30 feet for $25 each and 37 plots of 25-by-30 feet for $50 each. The plots will be plowed prior to opening.

Those interested can register via ActiveNet online by visiting bloomingtonparks.org, or in-person at the HUB located on the first floor of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

Both online and in-person registration requires an account to be set up in ActiveNet prior to registration. Accounts can be setup by going bloomingtonparks.org and selecting "register." Registration will be on a first-come, first service basis.

ActiveNet logs registrations in order in which they are received, and plot numbers will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff will contact those who secure a garden plot to assign a plot number and finalize the agreement.

Only one garden plot is available per household. Renters are responsible for any additional soil preparation. Water is available at the site.

Call 309-434-2260 for more information.