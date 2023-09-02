Sod, dirt, concrete, rock, shingles and appliances are not included in bulk pickup, but they can be collected curbside. Customers must call public works for an estimate and to arrange for collection. These items can also be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St.
The center is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Regular household trash and hazardous waste are not accepted.
After seasonal bulk pickup is over, crews will resume regular leaf, brush, trimmings and $25-per-loader-bucket collection.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
