BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Public Works crews will do free bulk pickup for solid waste program customers from Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 13.

Crews will follow the 2023 pickup calendar, starting with Zone 1 Blue on Oct. 2. Leaves, brush and trimmings will be picked up at the same time as bulk.

Pickup dates may be adjusted depending on the amount of material, the weather or other factors. Daily updates will be posted on bloomingtonil.gov/solidwaste.

Sod, dirt, concrete, rock, shingles and appliances are not included in bulk pickup, but they can be collected curbside. Customers must call public works for an estimate and to arrange for collection. These items can also be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Regular household trash and hazardous waste are not accepted.

After seasonal bulk pickup is over, crews will resume regular leaf, brush, trimmings and $25-per-loader-bucket collection.

