BLOOMINGTON — In response to a reported uptick in gun crimes in 2022, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stressed the importance of enhanced community engagement and officer training during a presentation to the city council on Monday.

Simington and Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West both presented their 2022 annual reports, which break down the number of emergency calls each department received last year.

In 2021, BPD reported a total of 31 shootings, 12 people shot and three homicides by gun.

But in 2022, 42 shootings, 15 people shot and five homicides by gun were reported. However, the department's patrol division helped to seize 88 illegal firearms, which was up from 57 in 2021.

Funding already has been authorized to take additional steps against violent crimes. In March, the city council approved a $500,000 budget ordinance to fund various violence prevention strategies, including access to nationwide ballistics database and a pair of public safety trailer cameras to deter crime at public events.

"Our officers can relate that it is important for us to increase our capabilities (and) our access to technology in order to drive violent crimes down," Simington said.

Other reduction strategies Simington announced included a gun buyback program, a payment for crime tips, enhanced technology, vouchers for gun safes and improved community education.

Connecting with residents

The police chief also highlighted the benefits of community engagement.

Last year, BPD's community engagement unit attended 231 community events, 18 "Coffee with a Cop" gatherings and six neighborhood walks.

"I think the most fun part of our community engagement was painting a mural at Miller Park," Simington said, "and we had an opportunity to work with the Western Avenue Community Center and all their kids."

Some aldermen credited the investment in community engagement as one of the reasons department complaints are down.

Of the 69,000 calls for police service in 2022, officers used or displayed force 209 times and 21 formal complaints were filed. That number was down from 32 complaints reported in 2021.

BPD also met or exceeded performance levels each month to remain accredited as a Center of Excellence under the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch in Police and Fire.

EMS calls on the rise

West reported 2022 as the fire department's biggest year ever.

The department responded to 13,272 incidents, 10,313 of which were EMS calls. This is up from 12,969 total calls and 9,654 EMS calls in 2021.

Fire calls, meanwhile, were on the decline: 3,315 calls in 2022 compared to 2,963 in 2021.

West said 197 fires were reported last year, 52 of which were structure fires. These incidents amounted to $1.2 million in damage.

The department was down 11 staff members at the end of 2022. However, West acknowledged changes in hiring requirements to increase recruitment at each station.

Even with the reduced staff, BFD's EMS providers were awarded the 2022 Mission Lifeline Gold Plus award for outstanding care to heart attack patients, which is an award given to only seven Illinois departments.

“I cannot say enough about the members of our department,” West said in a statement. “I am proud of the professionalism and service that each member of the department provides to the citizens and visitors of the City of Bloomington.”

