BLOOMINGTON — What began as wood recycled from reclaimed bowling alleys has become a handmade dinner table at Bloomington Fire Department's headquarters at 310 N. Lee St.

The project required months of work and contributions from numerous firefighters.

The bowling lanes first were moved to a firefighter's garage, where several BFD members sanded the wood and created custom edges. The wood then was taken to BFD's Station Three, where captain Scott Cheeseman spent months working on the artwork for the tabletop.

Once the freehand illustrations were done, the table was moved to the BFD headquarters, where several other firefighters worked to finish the frame and legs.

The 15-foot-long table now can seat 14 people comfortably.

