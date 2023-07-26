BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is investigating a fire reported Tuesday at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters were called about 3:20 p.m. to Avenue G for a reported fire in a mobile home after neighbors reported smoke coming from the home, according to a statement from Bloomington Fire on Wednesday.

On scene, they found a fire burning throughout the home and extending to an adjacent garage. The siding of a neighboring mobile home was also damaged by the flames, which caused melting. Fire crews had the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

Frank Friend, public information officer for the department, said the mobile home was unoccupied. No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire had not been determined Wednesday, but it “appeared to be have started in the porch area,” fire officials said. The home sustained significant damage, but a damage estimate was not immediately available.

The Normal Fire Department also responded to assist, and Nicor Gas responded to secure the gas, Friend said.

Capt. Jason Anglin said, “The guys did a great job, we had an extensive amount of fire, and the hot weather made conditions (tough).”

