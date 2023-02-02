BLOOMINGTON — When temperatures dip below freezing, Bloomington fire crews use the cold as an opportunity to dive back into training.

"This situation where somebody falls into the ice is such a low frequency event for us that we don't get the chance, like with some of our other calls, to get the opportunity to do it on a regular basis and become proficient at it," said Bloomington firefighter-paramedic Jay Capodice. "We have to rely on this training."

So this week, the Bloomington Fire Department trained in ice rescue scenarios at Miller Park Lake. The department does this formalized training once a year when the weather starts to form ice.

Crews learn everything from handling victims under stress to using specialized equipment and working together as a squad to better prepare for ice rescue situations.

"We have a whole process," Capodice said during training on Thursday morning. "Like a lot of similar rescue calls, we're gonna do a size up and determine what resources and approach we're going to use."

Depending on the condition of the ice and how far out the victim is, rescue crews may be able to reach from the shoreline with a ladder or long piece of equipment, Capodice said.

But when that doesn't work, getting someone in a protective suit and bringing the victim back to the shoreline is critical.

"The last thing is for us to actually go in and do what they're doing now," said Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Frank Friend. "It's really dangerous to not only the victim but as the rescuer, because it's gonna make them colder, not think as well and take that much longer, so we want to try and prevent that."

To reach a victim, Capodice said crews crawl on all fours or roll like a log over the ice. They wear Mustang Ice Commander Rescue suits that are insulated and sealed to keep the wearer warm and dry, while also adding buoyancy for the wearer to float and carry one other person, Capodice said.

Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said the idea is to spread your weight out over multiple points on your body and keep your legs down so you stay upright.

"They'll rotate through so that each one gets the opportunity to get in and then be the victim in the scenario," West said. "We're trying to get everybody through it because anybody on any day could be the one that has to go out and do it."

Rescuers are tasked with approaching the victim from behind and steering their legs back to keep them upright and from being caught on the ice shelf, Friend said.

From there, crews can cradle the victim, drag them to shore and pull them out of the water, Friend said.

"The reason why we want to train this time of the year and come out here is that ice conditions change so drastically," Friend said. "It's all about muscle memory and getting the sets and reps in (during training) to be able to do this."

Illinois' winter weather is unpredictable enough already, with temperatures fluctuating each week — but this also causes ice to form and thaw in irregular ways, Friend said.

That, coupled with the water current, means ice could be several inches thick in one spot and just a couple of inches in another, Friend said. Older ice also tends to be cloudier and contain cracks and voids that are difficult to see.

Friend said people should avoid going out on ice unless they know there are 4 inches of clear ice to hold their weight as they walk or fish. To prepare for the worst, he said, they should carry ice picks to pull themselves up onto the ice ledge, and a rope to pull someone from the water.

Friend also advised that people not be alone on the ice, and have someone nearby to call 911 in case of an emergency. If a pet or person runs out onto a frozen lake, do not chase them — call first responders, Friend said.

Ice safety Wear a flotation device when on or near a body of iced-over water.

Don't fish or play on the ice alone.

Carry a rope to pull someone from the water.

Carry a pair of picks to pull yourself up onto the ice ledge.

