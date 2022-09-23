Bloomington Fire Department to conduct child safety seat inspections

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department will host a child safety seat inspection and installation event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the station at 310 N. Lee St., Bloomington.

Car seats will be inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is Sept. 18-24.

No appointments are necessary. The event is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

