Bloomington fire crews respond to blaze on Morris Avenue

BLOOMINGTON — Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington.

Darcy Shreves, engineer and investigator with the Bloomington Fire Department, told The Pantagraph that firefighters got the call around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for a fire at the northeast corner of South Morris Avenue and West Jackson Street.

As of noon Saturday, the fire appeared under control but still smoldering, with a firetruck and several firefighters still working the scene. A Pantagraph reporter observed the upper level of the building had collapsed, and streets in the immediate area were blocked off.

Shreves said the building is structurally unsound but secure from the public, and that crews had been on the scene for nearly 12 hours.

BFD Capt. Matthew Bozarth said the building was uninhabited and had been vacant for many years. He said at least one minor firefighter injury has been reported.

He added the building will be smoldering for hours longer, and the intersection would be closed until at least 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday.

Shreves said the fire is under investigation and the cause as of early Saturday afternoon is undetermined.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.