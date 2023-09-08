BLOOMINGTON — After serving with the Bloomington Fire Department for the last 32 years, Fire Chief Eric West announced his retirement Friday, effective Dec. 7.

In a statement from the city, West thanked the fire department and all of its members, as well City Manager Tim Gleason, for giving him the opportunity to lead the department over the last two years.

"It has been fun to watch this department grow and continue to improve over the past 30-plus years," West said in a news release. "There is no better department than BFD."

West was named interim fire chief following the retirement of former Chief Brian Mohr in November 2020. He was later appointed the department's full-time chief after a national search of more than 40 other candidates.

During his tenure, West was part of the second group of firefighters who responded to and offered assistance during Hurricane Katrina. He also led the hazmat training committee and was vice president of the Illinois Association of Firefighters Local 49 for several years.

Gleason commended West for all his service to the city of Bloomington.

“Chief West has been a trusted leader and a friend to all," Gleason said. "His legacy of dedication and commitment to public safety will continue to benefit Bloomington long into the future.”

Gleason is expected to make decisions on the next steps on the process for selecting West's replacement in the near future, according to the release.

