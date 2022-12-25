Bloomington faith organizations feed the homeless on Christmas

BLOOMINGTON — The holiday season can be a stressful time for a lot of people — lots of food to cook, presents to wrap, bills, in-laws.

But some in the community don't have any of that.

That is where places like Salvation Army's Safe Harbor come in.

"We're like one big family," said Katherine Graehling, a resident at the homeless shelter on Bloomington's west side.

"Knowing that there's good people out there that have time that they want to spend with us, and being able to have a home-cooked meal," Graehling said, "that's a big part of the holidays, just being around good people that love and care for you."

A handful of faith-based organizations in Bloomington served lunch for people in need on Christmas: Abundant Life Church, Home Sweet Home Ministries and Moses Montefiore Temple, which provided meals at Safe Harbor.

Together, they fed more than 100 people on the holiday, giving up their time to serve those in need.

"It's Christmas. Not everyone has someone to spend time with," said Logan Berg, volunteering at Home Sweet Home Ministries. "I figured I'd help, because I do."

While Home Sweet Home is staffed, volunteers help with the kitchen throughout the year.

Gail Gardner, who works for Home Sweet Home, said they had ham, vegetables, fresh fruit, cheesy potatoes, soup and salad.

"We are out here today because there are people in need," said Naomi Wilansky, a member of Moses Montefiore Temple.

Temple congregants prepared and served lunch at Safe Harbor for dozens of residents.

"We're from the Jewish temple," Wilansky said. "Doing a good deed on Christmas, it makes a lot of sense. It's just what we do."

Before lunch, members of the temple sang a Jewish family meal song, HaMotzi Lechem.

"It just means 'Thank you for the food,'" said congregant Dan Leichty. He and Herm Brandau handed out pies with whipped cream.

At Abundant Life's lunch, senior pastor Charles Ahrens explained why people feel moved to give up their holiday.

"To let people know that there are people that care for them," he said.

Ahrens said he told church leaders that they did not have to be there if they wanted to spend time elsewhere. "But those of us that could and that wanted to, we wanted to be here for the people."

Abundant Life served more than just lunch, though.

"We have Christmas presents for everybody to take in the back," Ahrens said.

The pastor rattled off a list of what people could receive: "Coats, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, hygiene supplies, pants."

Wilansky laid out their spread, "turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes totally made from (scratch). Like, we bought 50 pounds of potatoes. Now they're mashed," she said.

"And then we have lots of pies and home-baked goods," Wilansky continued. "Homemade cookies, cheerfully decorated."

Ahrens said the reasoning behind their work is simple. "We feel like we're answering our call to help the homeless and the poor. That's why we're here in downtown Bloomington."

Melinda Burgin, who helped in the kitchen at Safe Harbor, echoed that sentiment.

"The best thing to do," she said, "is come and help someone celebrate their holiday."

