BLOOMINGTON — Around three dozen walkers and runners gathered Saturday morning for the first-ever 5k Run/Walk & Self-Care Fair hosted by Integrity Counseling on Bloomington's west side.

"Self-care is a big piece of mental health," said Don Mahannah, co-founder and treasurer of Integrity.

"And we (as a society) don't do it very well. And we all need to learn how to do it better," he said. "But, that's why we have people here who can talk to that and try to raise awareness of self-care."

Before the run, Mahannah addressed the crowd, saying, "Integrity's purpose is to serve the uninsured and underinsured with behavioral health care for those who don't have access to health care ... and you're helping us today to get the word out."

Integrity Counseling was founded in 2014 by Don and Luella Mahannah, Integrity's president, with the goal of providing cost- and stigma-free counseling services.

Luella Mahannah, who has a master's degree in counseling psychology, had been volunteering at Home Sweet Home Ministries when she realized how many people need support and services.

Now, Don Mahannah said Integrity has a bank of 20 counseling volunteers, all of whom have at least a master's level of training in counseling or social work, and a group of licensed professional counselors to help, as well.

He said Saturday's run was an attempt to reach out for more community engagement.

The fair brought together community activists and resources for visitors to explore what types of self-care opportunities exist in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Tasha Davis, a family enhancement specialist at the Family Community Resource Center, was handing out bags of goodies, including snacks and stress balls.

"When you're self-caring, you want deep breaths, and kind of relaxed, kind of helpful, to give her a little squeeze," Davis said, holding out the final syllable as she crushed the little ball in her hand. "Always feels good."

Davis was also giving out self-care checklists to mark times when a person has performed self-care, like: spent time outdoors, worked toward a passion, did something that made you smile, or ate a healthy meal.

"And then I put planners in here, so you can plan some time for yourself," Davis said, rifling through the goodie bag. "It's important to take the opportunity to find that self-care time."

Hannah Johnson of Illinois Art Station said art — the physical act of creation or transformation — is another form of self-care.

"That connection between self-care, a transformation, and its relationship between mental health and physical exercise, of working through the artmaking ... that identity exploration in art is so important," she said.

Johnson said art offers a way for people to express their thoughts and feelings in various ways. She used the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

"One of the things that we're doing is exploring the idea of this shared trauma and experience that we, as a community, have experienced in the last couple of years and how we can work through that," she said.

In fact, Luella Mahannah said the pandemic forced Integrity to shift its operations.

"We were going along great until 2020 and, of course, everyone needed to talk to somebody," she said.

The couple said they hired some interns and started moving toward telehealth options. They have seen a heavy uptick in need in recent years.

"Basically, Luella and I have been sprinting since 2020 because of the volume of need," Don Mahannah said. "We're trying to get ourselves into a position where we can spend more time in those kinds of relationship-building (efforts) that need to happen to be able to make this thing sustainable long term."

Luella Mahannah added, "To go beyond what Don and I can do, because we've been throwing ourselves at this for nine years — if it's going to continue for any length of time, we really need the community to stand behind us."

LEARN MORE For information about services available at Integrity Counseling, call 309-827-9100. To learn about about volunteer opportunities and how to donate, go to www.integrityhelps.org/get_involved.

