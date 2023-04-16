BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Emergency Communications Center was recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency medical dispatching.

The recognition comes from The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. The Bloomington center is the 316th Medical ACE in the world as well as the world's 25th Triple ACE, as the city also holds a Fire and Police ACE, according to a news release.

IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying they are performing at or above established standards.

IAED will present the center with an accreditation plaque to commemorate the achievement, which is valid for three years.

Accreditation includes completion of the 20 Points of Accreditation, a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts, and a final review and ruling by IAED.

