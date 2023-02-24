BLOOMINGTON — The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Bloomington with a 2022 Tree City USA designation and a Growth Award.
The recognition is for the city's commitment to managing and expanding its urban forest, according to a news release. The Tree City USA national program recognizes cities and towns for efforts in promoting and managing trees in their communities.
The program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation and partners with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
A Growth Award is given to a community alongside the Tree City USA recognition for showing environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care. The award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system: building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work and building the community framework.
This marks the 36th year Bloomington has been named a Tree City USA and the second year in a row for the Growth Award.
The City of Bloomington planted 465 trees last year.
What is Arbor Day? Here's the meaning behind day for trees
It literally means tree day
The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.
Arbor Day started in Nebraska
Nebraska was the first U.S. state in the US to observe it as a formal holiday in 1872. However, the Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska, says "tree planting festivals are as old as civilization."
In 1872, Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former U.S. secretary of agriculture, submitted a resolution to Nebraska's State Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. After the board passed the resolution, more than one million trees were planted on the first official celebration of the day on April 10, 1872.
In 1885, Nebraska moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Morton's birthday. The event eventually spread to all 50 states and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Canada.
Nixon recognized it as a holiday
In 1972, former President Richard Nixon declared National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday in April. However, some states have designated different dates to ensure the trees are planted at the best time for growth.
"The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come," Nixon, who created the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in his proclamation. "Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours."
Trees offer tons of benefits
Morton and his wife sought to plant trees in Nebraska to increase the amount of shade from the hot prairie sun. Trees also served as windbreaks, fuel and building materials.
Today, trees provide wildlife habitat, erosion control and natural beauty, the Arbor Day Foundation says.
In addition, they offer huge benefits when it comes to absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change.