Bloomington crews extinguish porch fire Saturday night

120522-blm-loc-leefire

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a porch roof fire early Saturday night at 1220 N. Lee St.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

BLOOMINGTON — No injuries were reported after the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday evening.

BFD was called at 5:20 p.m. to a fire at 1220 N. Lee St. and arrived on the scene at 5:23 p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire on a porch roof. Residents were home at the time of the fire and had been alerted by a sheriff's deputy passing through the area, the release said. 

Crews stretched one hand line to quickly extinguish the fire. BFD said the inside of the house received some smoke damage but is livable. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no dollar loss was available Saturday night.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

