Bloomington couple's commitment to SOAR program inspired by son

BLOOMINGTON — When Ritchie and Sharon D'Costa came to Bloomington-Normal almost 25 years ago, they were caring for a young son, Blair, with Down syndrome.

To help with his development, the couple signed Blair up for the Special Opportunities Available in Recreation, or SOAR, program, which not only aided in his growth but gave his parents a sense of peace and purpose.

The program, which is jointly sponsored by the Bloomington and Normal parks and recreation departments, offers therapeutic activities for individuals with disabilities who are unable to successfully participate in traditional recreation programs.

Participants can engage in various sports programs but also take part in activities aimed at improving their social and developmental skills.

"We saw our son blossom from shy to an outgoing young man," Sharon said. "It gave us a lot of encouragement and it is definitely one big family at SOAR."

Although the D'Costas lost their son in 2011, when he was 19, their dedication to the program has only grown as a way to preserve Blair's memory.

For their commitment to SOAR for the past two decades, the D'Costas were nominated for the Pantagraph's "In Search of Santa" series.

Throughout the holiday season, the Pantagraph has been taking suggestions for people who embody the Christmas spirit of giving for its "In Search of Santa" series. The D'Costas were nominated by Patricia Peifer, whose daughter, Katy, has been active in the SOAR program for over 20 years.

"All the years (Katy) has been there, Ritchie and Sharon have been giving their time to all the programs and Special Olympics sports," Peifer said. "Whether coaching or volunteering to assist in crafts and programs, the D'Costas give of their time generously."

As a volunteer, Ritchie does a lot of coaching for SOAR's sporting programs, many of which are geared toward the Special Olympics. He also partners with a SOAR member for tennis.

D'Costa said Blair was heavily involved in SOAR's sports programs and played volleyball, basketball, softball and track.

"Whichever sport was available, Blair would probably do it," Ritchie said.

Sharon, meanwhile, helps out with crafts and cooking programs that help SOAR members gain essential life skills.

"We get a lot of young, dedicated people from ISU, Heartland and Wesleyan who have gotten involved through some extent," Ritchie said. "(SOAR) gives a well-rounded opportunity for all of the kids with special needs, because it's not just sports."

The D'Costas said SOAR has given them a sense of peace when they see the growth of special-needs children who start as quiet and shy individuals and become more confident and outgoing.

"I think they give more back to us than we do to them," Ritchie said.

The philosophy of SOAR is that all individuals are entitled to recreation services. Whether an individual has a disability or not, services should be provided to assist everyone to learn new leisure skills, improve their independent recreational abilities, and experience the enjoyment, learning and development that recreation provides, according to the program's webpage.

Next year, SOAR will be celebrating its 50th year in Bloomington-Normal.

For more information on SOAR, visit www.bloomingtonparks.org/programs.

