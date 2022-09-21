Bloomington chosen to host Illinois Main Street Conference

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of neighborhood revitalization leaders across the state will convene in downtown Bloomington from Oct. 18 to 20 for the Illinois Main Street Conference.

The event provides an opportunity for community revitalization professionals, volunteers, advocates and civic leaders to learn about time-tested practices and the latest innovations to foster economic growth in Illinois' downtown districts, according to a news release.

“Throughout the great state of Illinois, our main streets are the foundation of business, community, and culture in each and every region, providing space for shared experiences and diverse opportunities that enhance lives,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton stated in the news release.

Attendees will participate in educational sessions exploring the best practices for building leadership pipelines, learn to develop economic vitality plans and explore Bloomington's historic downtown community.

The conference also will bring back the Illinois Main Street Awards, which recognizes and honors communities for excellence in revitalization.

Registration for the conference is open through Oct. 14. For more information, visit www.ilmainstreet.org.