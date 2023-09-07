BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St., will change its hours starting Saturday, Sept. 16.

The center will close from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday for lunch. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 to 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The center is closed on Sundays, Mondays and municipal holidays.

The center allows Solid Waste Program members to take leaves, brush, trimmings, bulk and appliances to a central location for drop-off at no additional charge. Sod, dirt, concrete, rock and shingles are also accepted at the center for an additional charge.

Household trash and hazardous waste are not accepted.

For more information, visit bloomingtonil.gov/solidwaste or contact publicworks@cityblm.org or 309-434-2225.

