Bloomington Carnival of Care raises funds to fight homelessness

BLOOMINGTON — The second annual Carnival of Care welcomed families to Mid Central Community Action on Saturday for a day of free games and prizes.

The carnival is also a fundraising event for the Mayors Manor, an apartment complex for people who are struggling with homelessness.

Theresa Knack, building coordinator at Mayors Manor, said the complex performs many functions.

"We're there to do case management with them, teach them life skills and just want to see them succeed," Knack said. "We teach them anything they need, we help them with counseling. I treat them as my family: 'I want you to treat me the way I treat you.'"

Knack said the purpose is to help underserved community members: "My success is seeing them succeed."

Mayors Manor was originally built for then-Bloomington Mayor James Costello in the 1800s. In the 1940s, another Bloomington mayor, Walt Bittner, lived there. According to MCCA's website, when the Bittners moved out in 1998, they gave it to the city to "serve a community purpose."

That community purpose is fighting homelessness. "We have 26 tenants in our building," Knack said. "We just want the community to know that we're there."

Joey Keller, senior relationship and resource developer for MCCA, said at first, the carnival was not about Mayors Manor.

"The idea of the carnival came from a leadership institute through Neighborworks," Keller said. The funding was to be for a health fair in west Bloomington, he said.

"But that evolved from a community event to a community event and a fundraiser event for us," Keller said. He said MCCA already has fundraising for their other programs, but did not have one for Mayors Manor.

The carnival featured nine games this year, nonprofit community engagement agencies, as well as sandwiches and snacks. Keller said everyone who attended received a card to play all games free one time, with additional plays for $1.

There also was a dunk tank where carnival goers could pay $5 for three tries to hit the target.

Keller said they would raffle off prizes, which were not announced at the time of publishing.

Carnival volunteer Karisma Morris-Bush said community engagement is important to her.

"To me, it's just serving our community for a better opportunity...Bloomington-Normal does an exceptional job at being inclusive," she said.

Knack said one of the most important functions of Mayors Manor is community engagement.

"If we want to do activities with the tenants out in the community, (the fundraiser) helps pay for that," she said.

Sometimes, Knack said, this looks like routine, daily functions.

"We teach them if they need help cleaning their room, or if they need help getting out into the community, getting dentist appointments made, going to the doctor," she said. "If they just need somebody to sit down and talk with them because they're having a bad day, that's where I step in and I help."

She said sometimes this process gets emotional.

"One of my tenants, he came in and was struggling really bad and was always told that he can't do nothing in his life," she said. "And he got his welding certificate.

"I cried. He made me cry for that," she said, laughing. "He went and got his certificate and showed me that he graduated."