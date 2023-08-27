Compeer Financial donates $25K to Ag in the Classroom

BLOOMINGTON — Compeer Financial recently donated $25,000 to Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom for the Pizza Ag Mag.

Carrie Vogel, Kevin Daugherty and Chris Wyant from IAITC visited Compeer's Bloomington office and delivered the new school resources, including the Pizza Ag Mag and the 2023-24 classroom calendar, which includes unique lessons and books that help students explore the elements of pizza and its ties to agriculture.

Compeer donated an additional $1,000 for general support.

The calendar, which mirrors a school calendar, begins in August and ends in July. Each month's photos include a seasonally accurate agriculture image, and ag facts on each day of the week.

IAITC relies on funding partners to help reach nearly 70% of school centers in the state. Compeer's local giving team also made a donation to McLean County Agriculture in the Classroom.

Visit agintheclassroom.org for more information.

Bath Buoy donates supplies to Brightpoint

BLOOMINGTON — Aquata workXshop LLC, The Bath Buoy, a Bloomington business, has donated approximately 1,200 combined pieces from its inventory to local kids and families.

The items include a mix of training potties, rinse cups, bath toys and step tools worth $15,000, according to company founder and CEO David Silver.

The items will be distributed by Brightpoint, formerly Children's Home & Aid, throughout McLean County and its other agency locations.

