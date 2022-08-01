Bloomington business owners hope for beautification, transit hub in downtown plans

BLOOMINGTON — Neighborhood beautification and a Connect Transit transportation hub are some of the assets downtown Bloomington business owners would like to incorporate into a downtown streetscape master plan.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the city council and the community have discussed a downtown streetscape master plan for decades. He added that he thinks there is support for a master plan but the bigger issue is how to pay for an anticipated $25 million to $30 million in downtown projects.

The city recently issued a request for proposals for a streetscape master plan design study. After months of negotiations, Gleason said officials are ready to bring forward a $750,000 design plan to the council for approval in August.

"This council has made it very clear that infrastructure is the No. 1 priority and they want to do other things in the community," Gleason said. "I've got to figure out how we pay for this."

Vicki Tilton, owner of Fox and Hounds Day Spa and the Monroe Center, said the city has done a beautiful job keeping a consistent design with its floral pots. But maintaining a consistent design with the city's outdoor dining options would make the downtown area more attractive, she said.

"We have a lot of art down here and we are very much an art culture and community, and there's already been a lot of public art (and) painted murals, and keeping that going I think is very important," Tilton said.

Tilton also said the city should invest more into its sidewalks. She also has been a strong advocate of cleaning up the city's alleyways.

"They've done a lot of Band-aids downtown and I think it's just time to do actual surgery on some of those kinds of things," Tilton said.

Elizabeth Aspbury, owner of Bobzbay bookstore, said she would like to see more green space and wider sidewalks downtown but acknowledged that the diversity of the city's businesses may make it harder to please everyone.

"There are a lot of different people that need different things downtown," Aspbury said. "We've got residents, we've got business, we've got retail businesses and restaurants, and we've got social services down here, and everybody needs different things."

On a larger scale, Aspbury said she would like to see an large, accessible grocery store on the west side for residents.

However, Tilton and Aspbury both said they would like to see the Market Street parking deck, 202 W. Market St., used as a new transportation center for Connect Transit. Agency leaders confirmed in April that they were in talks with the City of Bloomington, which owns the building, about potential use of the space that would be similar to Uptown Station in Normal.

One funding option proposed by Gleason is to establish a tax increment financing district around all of downtown Bloomington.

Tax increment financing works by capping the base value of a targeted redevelopment area.

Any property taxes collected from that development area up to the capped value continue to go into a municipality's general fund. However, any taxes collected from new value above the cap are diverted into a special account reserved for economic development purposes.

Bloomington currently has two TIF districts in the downtown area: one that spans a roughly three-block stretch along East Washington Street between North Gridley and North Evans streets and one that spans about two blocks between West Washington and Front streets from North Roosevelt to North Center.

The major project of the East Washington Street TIF district was the redevelopment of the former Bloomington High School building, 510 E. Washington St., into an apartment building for seniors.

Although the new building is fully occupied, the equalized assessed valuation of the TIF district as of fiscal 2021 is about $130,000 less than its base value, according to an annual report sent to the Illinois Comptroller's Office.

Although the EAV is lower than the base, tax increment is collected on a parcel by parcel basis. Therefore, so long as one parcel in the TIF district has an EAV higher than its base value, the district still can collect tax revenue.

The second downtown TIF district to the southwest, which was established in the 2016 fiscal year has an EAV about $12,000 less than its base and has collected $8,370 as of 2021.