Bloomington broadband service to expand following 'Certified Gigabit City' declaration

BLOOMINGTON — Representatives of Metronet, an Indiana-based internet service provider, intends to continue the expansion of its fiber optic network in Bloomington.

During Monday's city council meeting, the company declared that Bloomington was a Certified Gigabit City due to its high-speed fiber optic network.

The designation is given to cities with Metronet fiber optic networks that are accessible to the majority of households and businesses throughout the city. The number of households is determined by U.S. Census Bureau data.

To date, Metronet has installed more than 275 miles of fiber optic cable throughout Bloomington and will continue to expand.

Kathy Scheller, director of business development and government affairs for Metronet, said her company first approached the city in 2016 to invest in fiber optic infrastructure.

"I told the city staff at that time, as well as the city officials, this could be something that could impact everyone and be a game changer for residents and business alike," Scheller said. "Well fast forward a few years and look where we are now."

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he is a Metronet customer and it was fantastic for the city to have its service through the COVID-19 pandemic, where so many children and families were learning from home.

Metronet serves over 250 communities in 16 states, according to Scheller.

"Metronet has been on a mission to bring the fastest and most reliable internet speeds to communities through the U.S. in order to help bridge the digital divide," Metronet CEO John Cinelli said in a news release. "We are proud to officially declare the city of Bloomington a Certified Gigabit City powered by Metronet as now, a majority of business and residents have access to our 100 percent fiber optic internet speeds of at least one gigabit."

Although headquartered in Indiana, Metronet maintains a storefront in Bloomington at 503 N. Prospect Road. For more information about Metronet services, visit www.metronet.com.